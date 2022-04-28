JP Nadda holds meet to chalk out strategy for forthcoming MP Assembly polls

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh core group to chalk out the strategy for the 2023 state Assembly elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo:Twitter/JP Nadda). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh core group to chalk out the strategy for the 2023 state Assembly elections. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took part in the meeting which was attended by state unit party chief VD Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The meeting went on for nearly three hours where detailed discussions were held on the performance of the government and the sitting Ministers. According to the sources, the meeting was important as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Madhya Pradesh on April 22 where he held meetings with leaders of the state including the Ministers.

In the meeting, the decision was reached on the removal of the non-performing Ministers along with the change of departments of some ministers, said the sources. The decision was also taken to take away one Ministry from the Ministers having two Ministries.

The instructions were given to expedite the organisational works ahead of the elections along with increasing the pace of recruitment for the booth committees, the sources added. Cabinet expansion was also discussed. The Chief Minister presented the report card of his government during the meeting.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 23. Discussions were held between the two leaders for nearly 45 minutes. Chouhan had apprised the Prime Minister of the ongoing developmental work in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

