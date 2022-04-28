TN BJP chief slams CM for criticising PM on fuel price issue

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Thursday took strong exception to Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging higher fuel prices in many Opposition-ruled States and demanded him to honour his poll commitment on reducing the prices.

It has been nearly a year since Stalin became the Chief Minister but he was yet to fulfil his poll promise of reducing the prices of per litre of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively, he said. ''Without promising anything the Central government slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 4 respectively. But you are yet to honour your poll promise,'' Annamalai said in a statement here. The Chief Minister, while accusing the Prime Minister of having made the most out of the decline of crude oil prices and devouring Rs 26 lakh crore from fuel prices in the last eight years, said in the Assembly today that ''to blame the Opposition-ruled States for the steep hike in fuel prices is akin to trying to hide a pumpkin in a handful of rice.'' Wondering if the Chief Minister was aware of the sources of revenue for the Central government, Annamalai claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre provided Rs 91,570 crore for road infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu besides Rs 1,06,480 crore for development of ports that were in various stages of completion.

''About 292 agricultural infrastructure projects were also currently apace in the State. I wonder if the CM is aware of all these,'' the BJP State president asked.

He claimed it was the Chief Minister who is concealing the ''whole pumpkin in a plate of rice” (muzhu poosanikkayai sothla maraikiradhu). ''As a Tamilian, I request the Chief Minister to honour the commitment he'd made to his people. Promising and not delivering it is never in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blood unlike TN CM’s promise of petrol and diesel price reduction,'' the former IPS official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)