Ex-Marine Reed returns to U.S. after Russia prisoner swap

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed arrived back in the United States on Thursday after being freed by Russia in a prisoner swap, with a congressman who met with him saying the 30-year-old Texan's "spirit is strong." Reed was released on Wednesday on an airport tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, in exchange for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko. The release took place amid fraught relations between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Georgia becomes latest U.S. state to ban 'divisive' concepts in teaching about race

Georgia on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican-led U.S. states to ban schools from teaching "divisive" academic concepts about racism. The measures are part of movement among conservatives targeting the teaching of critical race theory, an academic theory that looks at structural racism in U.S. institutions that is not generally taught at the elementary or high school level.

U.S. Capitol riot panel plans at least eight public hearings in June

The U.S. Congress's official probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters plans to hold at least eight public hearings in June, some during "prime time" television evening hours, its chairperson said on Thursday. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who leads the House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6, told reporters at the Capitol some of the hearings would take place during normal workday hours and some in the evening.

New York City delays start of law requiring salaries in job advertisements

The New York City Council voted on Thursday to delay its new pay transparency law by six months to Nov. 1, when employers will be required to include salary ranges in job advertisements.

The law, passed in January, is intended to close wage gaps in which women and non-white employees are paid less than white men. Some businesses had argued the city needed more time to advise more than 200,000 businesses affected by the law about compliance and to address unintended consequences.

Oklahoma lawmakers pass legislation to outlaw nearly all abortions

The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, and both Republican-composed laws would take effect immediately if the governor signs them as he has promised. Oklahoma would become the most restrictive U.S. state for abortions under the bill passed by the state Senate to ban them except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. Earlier, the state's House of Representatives approved a separate piece of legislation to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Senate also had previously approved that measure.

U.S. FDA pushes ahead with move to ban menthol cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a major victory for anti-smoking advocates but one that could face stiff opposition from Big Tobacco. The Biden administration's historic proposal, which comes a year after the agency announced the plan, still needs to be finalized and can take years to implement.

Biden looks at student loan forgiveness but not $50,000

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will make a decision on whether to forgive some federal student loan debt and announce his plans soon. "I am considering dealing with some debt reduction," Biden told reporters.

Ex-New York cop who tackled officer during U.S. Capitol riot claims self defense at trial

A retired New York City police officer charged with assault in the U.S. Capitol riot testified on Thursday that he was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington officer with a flagpole and tackled him. Thomas Webster, 56, testified that he drove to Washington to join a peaceful protest by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, as he seeks to become the first participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack to secure an acquittal in a jury trial.

Moderna files for U.S. authorization of COVID shot for kids under 6

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those under 5-years-old. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE is authorized for children 5 and older. But their trial results for 2- to 4-year-olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults, forcing the study to be extended to test a third dose. Pfizer has said that data would come in April.

U.S. Congress revives World War Two-era "Lend-Lease" program for Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation on Thursday that will make it easier to export military equipment to Ukraine, reviving the "Lend-Lease Act" that helped defeat Hitler during World War Two. The House passed the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" by 417 to 10, three weeks after it sailed through the Senate with unanimous support. It next goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

