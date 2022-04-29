Left Menu

Cong MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on Subordinate Legislation

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday appointed Congress MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:31 IST
Cong MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh appointed as Chairman of Parliamentary standing committee on Subordinate Legislation
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday appointed Congress MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Subordinate Legislation. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a notification order for the appointment of Singh as Chairman of the committee.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation examines bills that seek to delegate powers to make rules and regulations or amend earlier laws that delegate the powers of Parliament to another authority. The Committee also scrutinises and reports to the Rajya Sabha whether the rules, regulations, by-laws, etc conferred by Constitution or delegated by Parliament are being properly exercised.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh replaces his party colleague Pratap Singh Bajwa as Chairman of the Standing Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022