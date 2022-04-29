No 'illegal activity' will be permitted in name of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis: EDMC Mayor

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday said action against encroachment will continue and that no ''illegal activity'' will be permitted in the name of ''Rohingyas and Bangladeshis''.

Interacting with reporters here, he also hit out at the opposition AAP in the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and accused their members of first complaining about encroachment and then ''raising a hue and cry'' when the body took action.

''AAP may create whatever noise it can, but action against encroachment will continue. No illegal activity shall be permitted in the name of Rohingya and Bangladeshis. Aadhaar cards made unlawfully should be cancelled and police should investigate those cases,'' Aggarwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

The issue of encroachment has become a flash point between the BJP and AAP of late, especially since the BJP-led north corporation bulldozed “illegal encroachment” in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, sparking widespread outrage.

Chairman of the standing committee of the EDMC Beer Singh Panwar alleged that AAP is ''frustrated'' due to ''delay in civic polls'', and is resorting to such tactics.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday had blamed ''corruption'' in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, adding sarcastically that the civic bodies should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

