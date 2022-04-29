Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:09 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Kovind
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

''Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

