Patiala clashes: BJP attacks AAP govt over 'complete collapse' of law and order

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab after clashes broke out in Patiala saying that it reflects the "complete collapse of law and order machinery in the state". BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh blamed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the incident.

Chugh questioned the state government's propriety in allowing the crowd to assemble at the temple site, where the clash took place. He said Punjab being a border state needed very tight control in law and order. "There have been a series of law and order problems since AAP came into power which was overlooked and ignored," the BJP leader said.

Chugh also lambasted the AAP government for "its lack of vision" and administrative competence to handle the power situation in the state. The BJP leader also appealed to the people of Punjab to maintain communal peace and amity and asked the AAP government to keep law and order situation under control.

A tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city today. Chugh also hit out at the AAP government over the power shortage and it has made no preparations to address the problem of power shortage.

On the AAP's poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity, he slammed the Chief Minister for hurrying to give freebies without making adequate arrangements to ensure regular and interrupted power supply in the state. (ANI)

