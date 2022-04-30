Left Menu

'Don't tell reason, solve the problem': Akhilesh to govt on power crisis

He posted a tweet attaching an excerpt of information given by Energy Minister A K Sharma which spoke about the closure of a few power generation units due to technical reasons.Sharing the news, Yadav said, Governments job is not telling the cause of a problem but to solve it.A day ago, Sharma had tweeted Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 12:15 IST
'Don't tell reason, solve the problem': Akhilesh to govt on power crisis
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for ''telling reasons'' instead of solving the power crisis. He posted a tweet attaching an excerpt of information given by Energy Minister A K Sharma which spoke about the closure of a few power generation units due to technical reasons.

Sharing the news, Yadav said, "Government's job is not telling the cause of a problem but to solve it".

A day ago, Sharma had tweeted: "Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm. Efforts are being made to fix them and start the power supply on a war footing." On Friday too, Akhilesh Yadav in a statement had targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the people of the state are getting scorched by heat and the unannounced power cuts.

Yadav said that from Purvanchal to western Uttar Pradesh, people were suffering and the power crisis is deepening with soaring mercury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

