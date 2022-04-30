Left Menu

Secularism for some is a 'political device', for us 'draft of inclusive development': Naqvi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:01 IST
Secularism for some is a 'political device', for us 'draft of inclusive development': Naqvi
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secularism for some people is a ''political device'' of deceit to grab votes, but for the BJP it is a draft of ''inclusive development'', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing a 'Jan Chaupal' and other programs under the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' in the aspirational district of Nuh in Haryana, the minority affairs minister said some ''fringe elements'' are conspiring to disturb the fabric of communal harmony in society by spreading ''fear'' as they are frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Modi government of ''Iqbal (authority), insaaf (justice), and Imaan (integrity)'' has replaced the politics of the privileged with ''prominence of people'', the senior BJP leader said.

Social harmony is the door to the successful journey of ''inclusive empowerment'', he was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

For some people, secularism is a ''political device'' of deceit to grab votes, but for the BJP it is a draft of ''inclusive development'', Naqvi said.

Secularism is a ''commitment to harmony and co-existence'' and not a ''path of political purpose'', he asserted.

Some people want to weaken the strength of India's unity in diversity and strength of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' through their ''conspiracy'', the minister said, adding that ''we should not allow such elements to succeed under any circumstances''.

Some ''fringe elements are fidgety and frustrated'' due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Naqvi said.

Such people are conspiring to disturb the fabric of social and communal harmony in the society by spreading fear and falsehoods, he said.

''We have to work unitedly to defeat these elements who want to create confusion and confrontation in the society,'' he said.

Modi has made common people a ''precious partner in progress and prosperity'' by removing ''prejudiced politics of caste and community'', Naqvi said.

Prime Minister Modi has worked with a commitment to ''decision with delivery'' to ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of all sections of society during the last eight years, he said.

Naqvi said that the Indian economy has achieved several milestones under the effective and dynamic leadership of Modi.

Despite the global economic crisis, India achieved the historic goods export target of USD 400 billion in March 2022, he noted.

During his Nuh visit, Naqvi also interacted with BJP workers and reviewed the progress of various ongoing development programs of the Centre and the state government in a meeting with senior administrative officials, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022