Athawale against Raj Thackeray's comments on removing loudspeakers from mosques

MNS chief Thackeray had earlier this month tried to corner the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, and threatened to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques at loud volume if the demand was not met.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:05 IST
Ramdas Athawale talking to ANI on Tuesday Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday voiced opposition to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's comments that loudspeakers on mosques be removed.

''Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray ji has announced that loudspeakers on mosques should be removed and that they (MNS) will recite Hanuman Chalisa otherwise. We oppose the 'bhumika' (role) of Thackeray,'' Athawale told reporters here.

Athawale, president of Republican Party of India (Athawale), said nobody can do any 'dadagiri' (intimidation) at the mosques and that those taking care of the religious places have to decide on the right volume. Police will have to give them information, he said.

''The Republican Party opposes the stance of closing 'azaan' or removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' by going in front of mosques. Republican Party favours Hindu-Muslim unity,'' he said.

There should be action against those creating trouble, he said.

Observing that Thackeray's statement is against the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar, he said his party opposes the stance of the MNS.

Asked about bulldozers being used for removal of illegal structures and the allegation that a particular community was being targeted, Athawale said he did not think that any community was targeted.

On Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao meeting leaders of different parties, he said Rao and other leaders would like to defeat NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the national alliance would win the 2024 general elections with more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha.

Rao is confined to Telangana, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is ruling over her state and Congress is not in a good shape, Athawale claimed.

He expressed confidence that common people are with the NDA. RPI (Athawale) is a part of the NDA.

MNS chief Thackeray had earlier this month tried to corner the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, and threatened to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques at loud volume if the demand was not met.

