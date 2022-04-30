Attack on party spokesperson Sandeep Gorsi shows poor law and order situation in state: Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condemned the attack on party spokesperson, Sandeep Gorsi, and said that it shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Gorsi was attacked by over a dozen people while he, along with his wife, was sitting in his office on busy Lawrence Road, Amritsar.

Captain Amarinder said, "This was reflective of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government." He demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the culprits.

The former Chief Minister said, "The criminals were having a field day as the government remained clueless about things." He pointed out that several criminal incidents like murder, loot and robbery were taking place every day at alarming regularity.

He asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to focus more on his state affairs, particularly the deteriorating law and order situation which should be the cause of concern. Earlier on Friday, Punjab Lok Congress spokesperson Sandeep Gorsi was injured.

Police said six unidentified persons attacked Gorsi while he was working in his office at Nehru Shopping Complex. (ANI)

