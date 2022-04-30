Left Menu

Ban sinecure of CAG, Army chief, CEC : Singhvi

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India CAG, the Army and the Election Commission of India are the vital pillars of Indian democracy and there should be complete stop to sinecure of those who head them, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Saturday.The country must ban or stop completely post retirement appointments for those who hold such high offices as the strength of institution like the Army, CAG and the EC is and must remain in their anonymity, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:59 IST
Ban sinecure of CAG, Army chief, CEC : Singhvi
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the Army, and the Election Commission of India are the vital pillars of Indian democracy and there should be a complete stop to sinecure of those who head them, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Saturday.

The country must ban or stop completely post-retirement appointments for those who hold such high offices as the strength of institutions like the Army, CAG and the EC ''is and must remain in their anonymity,'' he said. ''Post-retirement lollipops affect pre-retirement activities,'' Singhvi, also a legal luminary, said in his address at the annual awards ceremony of the Ladies Study Group Charitable Trust where he spoke on 'Pillars of Democracy' here.

''These three institutions have to be independent. You cannot have these people in any jobs after they retire. Remember free and fair vote is the heart of democracy. So, any vitiating practice during election campaign affect free and fair vote and that affects democracy ... These offices have to be fiercely guarded as vital pillars of Indian democracy, and every possible vitiating factor to undermine their independence must be resisted,'' he said. Singhvi urged all political parties to forge a healthy convention to deny sinecure to those who hold such high offices ''if we are to make Indian democracy shine''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022