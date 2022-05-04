Mexico to boost output of staple foods to tackle inflation
04-05-2022
Mexico will increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice, and beans as part of a plan aimed at tackling inflation, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.
Ramirez was speaking at a news conference alongside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the plan aimed to ensure fair prices for a basket of staple foods. Mexico was not planning to apply price controls, Lopez Obrador said.
