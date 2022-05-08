Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Mann tomorrow on a day CWC will deliberate on Cong's revival

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will call on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, the day when Congress' top decision-making body CWC will meet at the AICC headquarters to deliberate on the agenda for the brainstorming session as well as the party's future strategy. Sidhu will discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy with the Chief Minister.

'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the Congress' top decision-making body CWC will meet at the AICC headquarters here on May 9 to deliberate on the agenda for the brainstorming session as well as the party's future strategy. Taking to Twitter the former Punjab Congress president said, "Will meet CM Bhagwant Mann tomorrow at 5:15 pm in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab's economy. Punjab's resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort." Sidhu's meeting with Mann would be at a time when AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary has recommended disciplinary action against him.

Chaudhary moved a complaint to the Disciplinary Action Committee against Sidhu and requested to take action against him. "Having been in-charge of the party's affairs in Punjab from November until now, it has been my observation that Sidhu continuously criticised the functioning of the Congress government terming it corrupt and hand in glove with the Shrimoni Akali Dal," the complaint mentioned.

"As the party was fighting the elections, it was inappropriate for Sidhu to set such a precedent. In spite of my repeated advice to Sidhu to avoid such activities, he continued to speak against the government relentlessly," Chaudhary's complaint said, as per sources. After a poll drubbing in five states recently, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put down their papers. (ANI)

