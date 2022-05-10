Italy's Draghi says he and Biden will discuss energy, food security
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had made ties between the United States and Italy stronger, a sentiment Biden said he agreed with.
Sitting down with Biden in the Oval Office, Draghi told reporters the two leaders would discuss energy and food security during their White House meeting.
