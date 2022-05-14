Left Menu

Lavrov says hard to predict how long West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia will last

14-05-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the West had announced a "total hybrid war" against Russia and it was hard to predict how long it would last.

He said that everyone would feel the consequences of this war. Efforts by the West to isolate Russia were doomed to fail, Lavrov said, in a reference to sanctions over Ukraine.

