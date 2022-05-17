Finnish President Niinisto hopes fast NATO ratification by U.S. can speed up whole process

A quick ratification of Finland's and Sweden's applications for NATO membership by the United States would help the whole process go faster, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday. "If you have a quick process there, it helps the whole process and the timetable for the whole process," Niinsto told reporters at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"That is very important in this context." Niinisto and Andersson are due to meet President Biden in Washington on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)