U.S. health secretary tests positive for COVID on trip to Berlin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while on a trip to Berlin ahead of G7 meetings of health ministers, a spokesperson said.

Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and will work in isolation, she said. Becerra had last visited the White House a week ago and President Joe Biden is not considered a "close contact" as defined by U.S. health authorities, she added.

