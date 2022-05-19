U.S. health secretary tests positive for COVID on trip to Berlin
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 01:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while on a trip to Berlin ahead of G7 meetings of health ministers, a spokesperson said.
Becerra, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and will work in isolation, she said. Becerra had last visited the White House a week ago and President Joe Biden is not considered a "close contact" as defined by U.S. health authorities, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xavier Becerra
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Berlin
- White House
- Becerra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor
Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court in disarray
Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Republican nomination in Ohio U.S. Senate primary, NBC News projects
Mexico expects more migration after U.S. ends COVID border restrictions
FACTBOX-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor