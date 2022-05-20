Left Menu

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-05-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:25 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dubai's ruler said on Friday he had dissolved a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the center of Dubai's debt crisis following the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The tribunal would continue to review pending cases and claims during a transition period, while future claims would be handled by specialized courts, a statement on his website said.

All cases and requests not resolved by Dec. 13 would be referred to specialized courts, said Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

