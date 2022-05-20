Ukrainian PM says EU disburses 600 million euros to Ukraine

The European Union has disbursed 600 million euros ($634.98 million) to Ukraine as part of a macro-financial assistance program, Denis Shmyhal, the Prime Minister, said on Friday. "Today, #EU disbursed a new tranche of €600 million under the emergency Macro-Financial Assistance Program to #Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on his Twitter account.

Shmyhal also said he was grateful to the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen. "We will win and rebuild Ukraine together," he said. ($1 = 0.9449 euros)

