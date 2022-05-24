Nigeria's central bank governor not in running for presidency next year

Nigeria's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will not run for the ruling party presidential ticket since he did not submit his forms to stand in the primaries, a spokesman for the ruling party said.

"Emefiele did not submit his form so he is not among those to be screened," Felix Morka, a spokesman for the All Progressive Congress (APC) party, told Reuters.

Emefiele said earlier this month he would run in the APC primaries. The deadline to submit the primary candidacy forms was last week.

