Left Menu

Nigeria's central bank governor not in running for presidency next year

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 24-05-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 00:21 IST
Nigeria's central bank governor not in running for presidency next year
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will not run for the ruling party presidential ticket since he did not submit his forms to stand in the primaries, a spokesman for the ruling party said.

"Emefiele did not submit his form so he is not among those to be screened," Felix Morka, a spokesman for the All Progressive Congress (APC) party, told Reuters.

Emefiele said earlier this month he would run in the APC primaries. The deadline to submit the primary candidacy forms was last week.

Also Read: All Nigeria's political appointees must resign to join 2023 election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global
4
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022