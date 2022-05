Moscow expects Kyiv to meet its demands at peace talks, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow expected Kyiv to meet its demands, adding that Ukraine needed to have an awareness of the situation for peace talks to take place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was reacting to comments by former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who this week suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine should let Russia keep Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise breakaway Russian-backed parts of eastern Ukraine as independent states, among other demands. Ukraine categorically disagrees with Russia's claims.

