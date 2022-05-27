Left Menu

Putin says he is ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap - Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him on a telephone call on Friday that Moscow would meet its natural gas delivery commitments and was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine. Nehammer made the comments to reporters after the two leaders held a 45-minute call.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him on a telephone call on Friday that Moscow would meet its natural gas delivery commitments and was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Nehammer made the comments to reporters after the two leaders held a 45-minute call. Asked what Putin had told him about gas deliveries, Nehammer said: "He also raised the subject (and said) that all deliveries would be completed in full."

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said Russia had reaffirmed its commitment to comply with contractual obligations on natural gas supplies to Austria, which gets 80% of its gas from Russia. Nehammer, who visited Russia last month for talks with Putin, said the Russian leader had expressed readiness to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

"If he is really ready to negotiate is a complex question," he added.

