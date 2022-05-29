Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate
Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party on Saturday elected former vice president and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its candidate to contest next year's presidential election to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari will make way for a new leader when his two four-year terms end next year.
