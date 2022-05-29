Left Menu

Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 29-05-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 04:08 IST
Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party on Saturday elected former vice president and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its candidate to contest next year's presidential election to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will make way for a new leader when his two four-year terms end next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push; French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea and more

Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency pu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022