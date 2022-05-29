Left Menu

Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate

Abubakar, 75, lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged. The PDP party, which ruled Nigeria after the end of military rule in 1999, was ousted from power by Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 04:17 IST
Nigeria opposition picks veteran Abubakar as presidential candidate

Nigeria's main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday elected former vice president and veteran politician Atiku Abubakar as its candidate to contest next year's presidential election to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari will make way for a new leader when his two four-year terms end next year. Abubakar, 75, lost to Buhari during the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged.

The PDP party, which ruled Nigeria after the end of military rule in 1999, was ousted from power by Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) party in 2015. The opposition party is seeking to return to governing Africa's biggest economy. Vote counting started late on Saturday and Abubakar garnered 371 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state, who polled 237 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency push; French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea and more

Science News Roundup: China pig breeders go high-tech in self-sufficiency pu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022