Bullock cart races resumed in Maha due to our efforts: BJP leader Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the bullock cart races restarted in the state due to efforts made by the previous government led by him.

BJP leader Fadnavis on Tuesday attended a bullock cart race organized in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district.

Notably, the Supreme Court in December last year allowed the resumption of bullock cart races in Maharashtra, which were prohibited in the state since 2017.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had then called it a ''victory of farmers'' and said the move will help in protecting the livestock.

Talking to reporters after the event in Pune on Tuesday, Fadnavis said he was happy to witness one of the biggest bullock cart races here. ''The All India Bullock Cart Race Association, under the leadership of BJP MLA Mahesh Landge (from Bhosari in Pune), worked hard...and then our government had made the necessary laws for it. We had given a report and based on that the SC gave permission for the bullock cart races,'' Fadnavis claimed.

He also hit out at the ruling NCP in Maharashtra over BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's stopped from attending a program organized on the birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar on Tuesday in Ahmednagar district. ''The NCP hijacked the program to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar and prevented Padalkar from attending it,'' he claimed.

