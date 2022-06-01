Left Menu

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:28 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Azam Khan at Delhi hospital
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday visited his party MLA Azam Khan at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, amid reported differences between them. Khan was admitted to the Medicine Department of the facility on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

''Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital and met Azam Khan who is admitted at the facility,'' a hospital source said.

The condition of Khan is ''perfectly stable'', hospital sources had said on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, Yadav said, ''Praying for good health...get well soon.'' Khan was released from Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022