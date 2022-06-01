Left Menu

Kremlin says talks with Zelenskiy possible, but negotiations stalled

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:08 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
Russia said on Wednesday that it did not rule out a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but that any such talks needed to be prepared in advance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that work on a peace document with Ukraine had stopped a long time ago and had not restarted.

Peskov said that people in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donbas must decide their own futures and the Kremlin did not doubt they would make the "best decision". Ukraine has previously said that the annexation of the regions by Russia would end peace talks between the two sides.

