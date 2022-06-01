Left Menu

Civilians being killed in Kashmir, BJP busy celebrating 8 years of Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi

A day after a school teacher was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre saying 15 security personnel and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months and Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting for the past 18 days but the BJP is 'busy' celebrating 8 years of the Modi government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
A day after a school teacher was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Centre saying 15 security personnel and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months and Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting for the past 18 days but the BJP is 'busy' celebrating 8 years of the Modi government. The Congress leader's statement came after a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region on Tuesday.

"In Kashmir, 15 security personnel were martyred and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months. Yesterday also a teacher was murdered. Kashmiri Pandits are on dharna for 18 days but BJP is busy celebrating 8 years. Prime Minister, this is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir today," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Earlier on Tuesday, Bala, a Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

