Safeguarding trevor exchanges, Congress MLAs called at Deepender Singh Hooda's Delhi residence

In a bid to keep trevor exchanges at bay, Haryana Congress MLAs have been called at Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda's Delhi residence on Thursday. "The MLAs have been called to attend a training session in Delhi so as to counter any kind of lapse that happened in the last election", informed the sources.

The training is set to begin at 12 noon today. The party's top brass earlier had fielded AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken from Haryana.

Earlier, sensing a political bargain of MLAs in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Congress was seen with its herd gathering strategy in Chattisgarh. According to the sources, the party has booked rooms in a resort in its ruling state Chhattisgarh from tomorrow. However, it is yet not clear when will the MLAs be shifted to the destination.

"It has not been decided when they will be taken there, but in a day or two it will be done," the sources said.The move came with the backdrop of the disgruntled leaders after the party fielded outsiders in the Rajya Sabha polls. A senior leader of the state, Kuldeep Bishnoi was already upset with the party's recent decisions. Besides this, another problem for the party has come in the form of the candidature of Kartikey Sharma whose father and father-in-law are former Congress leaders and are known to have influence in the state politics.

To avoid horse-trading, the party has once again gone back to resort politics that it resorted to during the Goa elections in 2017 and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018. Rajya Sabha elections are slated to take place on June 10. (ANI)

