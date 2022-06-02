BJP leader Mohit Kamboj granted interim bail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj has been granted interim bail from arrest on suspicion of fraud. A day prior to his bail grant, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police registered a case of fraud against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The BJP leader filed an anticipatory bail petition, to which Kamboj got his bail from the court. However, the bail has been granted with conditions. The police have to cooperate in the investigation and the BJP leader has to appear before the police for investigation on June 2 and 3. Kamboj's movement out of the city has also been restricted, he is allowed to move out of Mumbai city with the permission of the Police.

As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose. A case has been registered under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors, Mumbai Police said.

In April this year, the BJP leader had alleged that an attempt to "kill" him was made by Shiv Sena workers and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, he said that no one was injured in the incident. Following the incident, the Mumbai police had received complaints from both sides.

Kamboj lodged a complaint alleging that a mob of Shiv Sena workers attacked his car at Kalanagar junction on Friday. It is the place where Matoshree - the private home of Uddhav Thackeray - is located. While the Shiv Sena, in its complaint, alleged that Kamboj was doing a recce of the Chief Minister's residence and had weapons in his car. (ANI)

