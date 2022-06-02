Left Menu

Cong to win 3 of 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Gehlot

We are confident, he told reporters here.Gehlot said that despite not having a majority, the BJP has backed an independent candidate, who will face defeat.The BJP has fielded one candidate and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed nomination as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded three candidates.Gehlot said the BJP was playing tricks of horse-trading but the party will not be successful.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:12 IST
Cong to win 3 of 4 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the Congress will win three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from the state going to polls on June 10.

''We are going to win three seats. We are confident,'' he told reporters here.

Gehlot said that despite not having a majority, the BJP has backed an independent candidate, who ''will face defeat''.

The BJP has fielded one candidate and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed a nomination as an independent candidate. Congress has fielded three candidates.

Gehlot said the BJP was ''playing tricks of horse-trading'' but the party will not be successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022