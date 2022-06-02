AIMIM urges Maha govt to name 400-bed hospital in Aurangabad after BJP leader Gopinath Munde

The All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has urged the Maharashtra government to name a 400-bed hospital in Aurangabad after late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

AIMIM MP Imitiaz Jaleel on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard ahead of Munde's death anniversary on June 3. A 400-bed hospital is under construction on Jalna road in Aurangabad. After judicial intervention, the court had ordered the construction of a medical facility instead of a memorial for the late BJP leader, Jaleel wrote.

''I oppose erection of statues and memorials of leaders in the state and it will continue in future. Instead of erecting memorials and statues, it will be a tribute to create facilities for people and name them after these great leaders. I have respect for Gopinath Munde, as he was deeply connected with the rural areas,'' the AIMIM leader said in the letter.

He said that the court had ordered the setting up of a hospital over the proposed location of the memorial, and added that the medical facility should be named after Munde.

