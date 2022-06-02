Left Menu

BJP always supported formation of Telangana: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has never meted out step-motherly treatment to any state and his party has always supported the formation of Telangana.

Speaking at an event to celebrate Telangana State Formation Day here, he said the carving of Telangana was done in such a way that it has led to bitterness.

Rs 252202 crore has been spent by the central government in Telangana over the last eight years, he said.

''We sent money under various heads. Telangana has always been in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart but unfortunately, we did not receive a lot of support from the state,'' said Shah.

