BJP is legitimately 3rd largest party in TN, data won't lie, claims Annamalai

The BJP is legitimately the third largest party in Tamil Nadu (after ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK) and it is chalking out its growth story to emerge as number one party in the state, party chief K Annamalai said on Thursday.

As one heading the party, there was nothing wrong in nursing a political ambition to see BJP emerge as numero uno party in the state, he said. In fact, the civic polls in the state had catapulted the party to the third position. ''Legitimately, we are the 3rd largest party in Tamil Nadu. Data won't lie,'' Annamalai told reporters here. People voted in large numbers for the BJP in the local body elections and the poll results are on record, he noted.

Responding to an accusation by AIADMK organisational secretary C Ponnaiyan, recently, that the BJP was trying to grow at AIADMK's expense and that it has been double-dealing on state issues, Annamalai said each political party would have its own strategy to gain the people's support. ''As party president, I have been mandated to develop the BJP and make it number one in the state. That's why lakhs and lakhs of our cadres are working hard,'' he said. The BJP would certainly work up the ladder to reach the first position, he said indicating that the party would win the next assembly election and rule the state.

Also, he rejected the claim that the BJP was a small party in the state. The party president accused the DMK and its ally the Congress of adopting dual stand with regard to Mullaiperiyar dam row with Kerala and Mekedatu balancing reservoir project in Karnataka.

''People of Tamil Nadu are aware of the duplicity of the DMK and Congress on the water disputes. But we have been raising only the issues concerning the people,'' he claimed.

