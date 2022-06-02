Maha: NCP demands caste-based Census, asks CM to call all-party meeting
NCP, part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation in Maharashtra, on Thursday demanded holding of caste-based Census to ascertain the social status of different communities.
State unit president and water resources minister Jayant Patil told reporters here NCP will appeal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting of senior functionaries chaired by Sharad Pawar.
He said the upcoming polls for six Rajya Sabha seats, 10 legislative council seats and local bodies were discussed at the meeting.
Patil expressed hope the BJP would withdraw its third candidate ahead of the RS polls, scheduled for June 10.
