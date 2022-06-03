Left Menu

Maha's political atmosphere would have been friendly if Gopinath Munde was alive, says nephew Dhananjay

The political atmosphere of Maharashtra would have been friendly and peaceful had late BJP leader Gopinath Munde been alive today, state minister Dhananjay Munde said on Friday. The political atmosphere of Maharashtra would have been peaceful if Gopinath Munde was there, the Minister of Social Justice said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:06 IST
The political atmosphere of Maharashtra would have been friendly and peaceful had late BJP leader Gopinath Munde been alive today, state minister Dhananjay Munde said on Friday. The NCP leader was talking to reporters in Beed after paying tributes to Gopinath Munde, his uncle, on his death anniversary. ''The political atmosphere of Maharashtra would have been peaceful if Gopinath Munde was there,'' the Minister of Social Justice said. ''There were many incidents which occurred, especially in the last five-six years, that would not have happened if Gopinath Munde was amongst us. We would have seen a politically friendly environment (in the state),'' he said. He said he was working to fulfill the dreams of Gopinath Munde. ''We have established a corporation for the labourers involved in sugarcane cutting. The sugar mills shall contribute towards this corporation if they cut a ton of sugarcane. The government will also contribute,'' he said.

Gopinath Munde, who was Union minister for rural development, died in a road accident in Delhi in June 2014.

