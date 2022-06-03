Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Amit Shah seeking security of Hindus in Kashmir

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern for the targeted killings of Hindus and migrants in Kashmir. In her letter, she noted all the recent barbaric killings in the past few days and stated "these incidents have created a sense of fear, vulnerability and insecurity among the Hindu community, especially Kashmiri Pandits and migrants living in the valley."

"I believe that such killings have amplified the feeling of fear and uncertainty among the Hindus residing in Kasmir," she added in her letter. Alleging the Centre for not taking any effective measures for the safety of the citizens in Kashmir, she further added, "Such targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrants raises questions on the implementation of various schemes launched by the Government of India for the development and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants."

She also noted that various government employees who have been posted in the valley were seeking transfer to Jammu, owing to the fear of losing lives and lack of safety and security in the valley. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targeted killings in the Union Territory, while the BSP chief Mayawati urged the Centre to take strict actions against those responsible for such attacks.

In a recent terror attack, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead right outside his office by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. A couple of days ago, a 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)