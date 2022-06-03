RS polls: 8 BJP candidates, 3 others elected unopposed from UP

Eleven candidates, including eight from the BJP, were on Friday declared elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh to the Rajya Sabha.

The list included former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who contested as an Independent backed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Jayant Chaudhary from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Javed Ali Khan from the SP were the two other candidates that made it to the Rajya Sabha, according to a press statement from the Chief Electoral Officer.

The BJP candidates elected unopposed to the Upper House are Darshana Singh, Babu Ram Nishad, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Dal Agarwal, K Laxman, Laxmikant Bajpai, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sangeeta Yadav.

Twelve nominations were received after the Election Commission issued a notification for the election on May 24. The nomination filed by an Independent candidate Mauni Falhari Bapu was rejected during scrutiny.

''A total of 11 valid nominations were received for 11 seats. June 3 was the last date to withdraw nominations. After the time to withdraw nominations ended, the 11 candidates were announced to have been elected by the returning officer,'' the press statement read.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 MPs to the Rajya Sabha.

