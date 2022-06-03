Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar's father dies of cardiac arrest in Nagpur

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's father Sacchidanand Mungantiwar died in a private hospital here on Friday evening.

He was 91 and had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was a former 'vibhag sanghchalak' of the RSS as well as a renowned doctor in Chandrapur.

His last rites will be held in Chandrapur on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)