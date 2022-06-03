Left Menu

Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar's father dies of cardiac arrest in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:17 IST
Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar's father dies of cardiac arrest in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's father Sacchidanand Mungantiwar died in a private hospital here on Friday evening.

He was 91 and had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was a former 'vibhag sanghchalak' of the RSS as well as a renowned doctor in Chandrapur.

His last rites will be held in Chandrapur on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022