Maha BJP leader Mungantiwar's father dies of cardiac arrest in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:17 IST
Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar's father Sacchidanand Mungantiwar died in a private hospital here on Friday evening.
He was 91 and had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was a former 'vibhag sanghchalak' of the RSS as well as a renowned doctor in Chandrapur.
His last rites will be held in Chandrapur on June 4.
