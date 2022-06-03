Left Menu

Head of missions from 9 countries to interact with JP Nadda tomorrow

Head of Missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 4 PM at BJP headquarters in the national capital, said a press note.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:27 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Head of Missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 4 PM at BJP headquarters in the national capital, said a press note. Speaking on this, Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP told ANI, "This is the continuation of BJP's outreach to diplomatic community to have an in-depth discussion regarding BJP's ideology, history, programs and initiatives."

This interaction is a part of the series of programmes "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's National President, as per the press release. It is to be known that on the Foundation Day of BJP, on April 6, Nadda launched the new initiative "Know BJP" specifically to address the overseas audience.

After the event on June 4, the next event of this series will be held on June 11, 2022. Two other such events are tentatively scheduled for June 13 and June 15, 2022. Under the "Know BJP" initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities.

During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party and BJP governments in nation-building. During tomorrow's event, National General Secretary D. Purandeshwari, Party's in-charge of Foreign Affairs Dept, Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and a few other distinguished BJP Leaders will also join Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

