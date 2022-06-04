Left Menu

Shiv Sena to call its MLAs to Mumbai ahead of RS polls

This calling MLAs before the polls is a normal practice, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said, without elaborating.

Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena has decided to call its MLAs to Mumbai and lodge them in a hotel to avoid any chances of poaching, a party source said on Friday evening.

Seven candidates are in the fray for six Upper House seats from Maharashtra that will go to polls.

Friday was the last day for withdrawing nomination, but no candidate has retreated, making the contest imminent. “This (calling MLAs before the polls) is a normal practice,” Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said, without elaborating. The BJP has fielded three candidates —- Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik. The NCP has renominated Praful Patel. The Sena has fielded Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Congress has given candidature to Imran Pratapgarhi. PTI PR KRK KRK

