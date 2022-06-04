Left Menu

Moosewala's parents likely to meet Shah in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 12:14 IST
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, BJP sources said.

Shah will arrive here and meet the Punjab BJP leaders. Later, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.

Moosewala's parents left for Chandigarh from their residence in Punjab's Mansa district.

Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

According to the autopsy report, Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

