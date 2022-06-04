Left Menu

Patnaik says offices of corporation advisors will cease to function

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After making all ministers resign ahead of the ministry reshuffle, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the offices of advisors and chairpersons in 23 departments and state-owned corporations will cease to function.

Ruling BJD leaders had been appointed at different times as advisors or chairpersons in those bodies and some of them were accorded the status of ministers of state.

Patnaik is likely to rehabilitate some of the senior leaders who would not get a berth in the new ministry in various departments and state-owned corporations, party sources said.

The new ministers will take the oath of office on Sunday. The entire exercise is made to strengthen and rejuvenate the party and the government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, they said.

