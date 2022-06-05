Left Menu

TN BJP alleges Rs 77 crore loss in govt scheme for pregnant women

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 13:26 IST
TN BJP alleges Rs 77 crore loss in govt scheme for pregnant women
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Sunday alleged a loss of Rs 77 crore to the state exchequer in connection with the provision of nutrition kits to pregnant women by involving a private firm.

State BJP president K Annamalai claimed the said firm provided a health mix and iron supplement, given as part of the nutrition kit to pregnant women, at higher costs compared to state-run agencies.

Addressing reporters here, Annamalai said while a technical committee concerned had earlier decided to remove the health mix provided by the private firm and replace it with that of state-run Aavin, as part of cost-cutting measures, the decision was later ''reversed at the behest'' of certain individuals.

''This caused the government a loss of Rs 45 crore,'' as the cost of the health mix provided by the firm was higher than that of Aavin by about 60 percent, he alleged.

Further, the iron supplement supplied by the private firm was costlier by about Rs 180 when compared to a state-run agency, and this resulted in a loss of Rs 32 crore and the government had incurred a total loss of Rs 77 crore from these two aspects, he claimed.

He wanted the government to award the contract for providing the health mix to the state-run milk cooperative Aavin.

Further, Annamalai alleged favoritism in granting approvals to a particular city-based construction firm.

He said his party would file complaints with the relevant state government authorities over the two issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022