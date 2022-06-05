Law and order in Rajasthan has 'collapsed', alleges Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday targeted the Congress government in the state over crime against women saying the law and order in the state has collapsed. She alleged that the state government was only concerned about “saving its chair.” “Increasing incidents of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan are worrying. Rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Amer of Jaipur has proved that the Congress government is only concerned about saving its chair, not the dignity of the daughters,” Raje said in a statement.

She said the Gehlot government has put its police force to keep a watch on the MLAs under fear of defection, thus “the criminals have become fearless.” The entire government and the entire administration is engaged in the Rajya Sabha elections and legislators are being intimidated, she alleged.

