Left Menu

Law and order in Rajasthan has 'collapsed', alleges Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday targeted the Congress government in the state over crime against women saying the law and order in the state has collapsed. She alleged that the state government was only concerned about saving its chair. Increasing incidents of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan are worrying.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 21:39 IST
Law and order in Rajasthan has 'collapsed', alleges Vasundhara Raje
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday targeted the Congress government in the state over crime against women saying the law and order in the state has collapsed. She alleged that the state government was only concerned about “saving its chair.” “Increasing incidents of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan are worrying. Rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Amer of Jaipur has proved that the Congress government is only concerned about saving its chair, not the dignity of the daughters,” Raje said in a statement.

She said the Gehlot government has put its police force to keep a watch on the MLAs under fear of defection, thus “the criminals have become fearless.” The entire government and the entire administration is engaged in the Rajya Sabha elections and legislators are being intimidated, she alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
3
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022