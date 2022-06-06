Left Menu

Pak lawmaker threatens to carry out suicide attack if ex-premier Imran Khan is harmed

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:02 IST
Pak lawmaker threatens to carry out suicide attack if ex-premier Imran Khan is harmed
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party lawmaker loyal to former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday threatened to target the current rulers of the country with a suicide attack if his leader was harmed.

Attaullah, elected from Karachi in 2018 on the symbol of PTI, posted a video clip on Twitter to make clear his intention in case Khan was harmed.

''If a single hair on Imran Khan's head is harmed, then those running the country be warned: Neither you nor your children will remain. I will be the first to carry out a suicide attack on you, I will not let you go. In the same way, thousands of workers are ready,'' Attaullah said in the video message.

Attaullah is a lawyer by profession and an ardent supporter of Khan.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote, has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

His supporters have warned of threat to his life and then information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the beginning of April had disclosed that a plot to assassinate Khan had been reported by security agencies.

Khan on May 14 reiterated that there was threat to his life and told his supporters at a rally that he had recorded a video in which he had taken the names of all those who ''conspired against me''.

The government has enhanced his personal security as well as augmented the security cordon around his palatial residence in the Banigala suburbs of Islamabad.

But it is rare that a sitting lawmaker threatened a suicide attack.

After the video went viral, a journalist reminded the authorities to take action against Attaullah for terrorism.

''What was the law called under which such threats were taken into account? Oh yes, the Anti-Terrorism Act!'' tweeted Syed Talat Hussain, who is a famous anchorman.

