Scottish Conservatives leader plans vote against UK PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said he will vote to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday.
"Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson," Ross said in a statement.
"My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence."
