Scottish Conservatives leader plans vote against UK PM Johnson

British lawmaker Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said he will vote to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote later on Monday.

"Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson," Ross said in a statement.

"My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)