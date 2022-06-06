Left Menu

UK's Johnson promises tax cuts and plan for growth - Conservative source

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:17 IST
UK's Johnson promises tax cuts and plan for growth - Conservative source
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised lawmakers a new economic plan for growth next week, a Conservative Party source said after the British leader addressed his party ahead of a vote no confidence in his leadership later on Monday.

The source said Johnson also promised to cut taxes if he remained in office and warned lawmakers against turning against each other and trapping the party in a 'Groundhog Day-like' scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022