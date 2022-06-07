Kejriwal holds roadshow in poll-bound Gujarat, calls AAP 'only antidote of BJP

Showcasing the expansion of Aam Aadmi Party in poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in the Mehsana district. Terming AAP as the "only antidote" for the BJP, Kejriwal addressed the people and hit out at the ruling BJP in the state and said, "People are scared to speak anything against BJP. The people said that if they speak anything against the BJP, they are threatened and beaten. There is no need to be scared as Gujarat is about to change."

Gujarat is slated to go to Assembly polls later this year. During his day-long visit to the western state where the party is hoping to spread its wings after its thumping victory in Punjab, Kejriwal said, "AAP is the only antidote for BJP. The BJP is only scared of the AAP. CR Patil ian s actual CM in Gujarat. He calls me a thief. I construct schools, hospitals, and give free electricity and water. They're real thieves."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal slammed the BJP for the recent incidents of 'targeted killings' in Kashmir calling it a "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits". "The massacre that is happening with Kashmiri Pandits is not right. In the last 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate twice and both happened when BJP was in power. I would appeal to the government that take whatever step needs to be taken and provide them with security," he said.

Notably, Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the 'targeted killings' of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes, while asserting that "BJP is incapable of handling Kashmir". Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s."

"Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting..' Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country," he said as he lambasted the BJP-led Centre for the targeted killings in the UT. (ANI)

